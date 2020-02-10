Man arrested, accused of trying to carjack cars on I-4

LAKE ALFRED, Fla. — A man was arrested after trying to carjack several cars early Friday morning on Interstate 4, according to the sheriff's office.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to talk about the case around 1 p.m.
The agency says the man was arrested on I-4 near the State Road 557 overpass in Lake Alfred. He's accused of trying to carjack four cars, and his actions caused several other crashes to occur, a news release states.
The man's identity is not yet known.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- READ: Statement from Trump's doctor on president's COVID-19 diagnosis
- 5 questions answered following President Trump, Melania COVID-19 diagnosis
- Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will allow fans for October races
- Invasive snail makes US debut in South Florida
- Here's how to find your ballot drop-off location
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
- We're closely watching two 2 tropical disturbances in the Caribbean this week
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter