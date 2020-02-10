Man arrested, accused of trying to carjack cars on I-4

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to talk more about the case Friday.

LAKE ALFRED, Fla. — A man was arrested after trying to carjack several cars early Friday morning on Interstate 4, according to the sheriff's office.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to talk about the case around 1 p.m.

The agency says the man was arrested on I-4 near the State Road 557 overpass in Lake Alfred. He's accused of trying to carjack four cars, and his actions caused several other crashes to occur, a news release states.

The man's identity is not yet known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now: