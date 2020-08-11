x
Polk County

Polk deputies investigating deadly car v. train crash

The sheriff's office says the driver of the car disregarded the closed crossing arms, driving around them in an attempt to cross the tracks.
LAKELAND, Fla. — A woman is dead after getting into an accident with an Amtrak train in Lakeland, deputies say.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office was called out Saturday night in regard to a deadly crash in unincorporated Lakeland

Once on scene, deputies began collecting evidence and conducting interviews. According to a press release, they found 44-year-old Sandra Locke of Lakeland was driving a 2004 silver Toyota Corolla southbound on Reynolds Road at the same time an Amtrak train pulling 10 passenger cars was traveling east.

The railroad crossing arms were down at the time and deputies say it appears Locke disregarded the arms and drove around the barriers in an attempt to cross the tracks. That's when the train struck the car, spinning it off the roadway, according to a press release.

In the crash Amtrak's 94 passengers and 11 crew members were uninjured but Locke died at the scene, deputies say.

10 Tampa Bay has reached out to Amtrak for comment. We will update you when we hear back.

This is an ongoing investigation.

