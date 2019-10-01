POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- Polk County firefighters spent the morning fighting a chicken feces fire around 12:16 a.m. Thursday.

Polk fire officials responded along with the Bartow Fire Department to put out the blaze they say "was basically chicken feces that was on fire." The feces was being used in fertilizer and contained sulfur in it.

The fire happened at Crop Production Services off Highway 60 and shut down both directions of traffic while crews worked to distinguish it.

No one was inside the facility when the fire broke out, and there were no reported injuries from the fire. All firefighters were deemed safe.

The chicken feces fire was burning for a bit before fire rescue officials responded, Polk fire officials say. Officials are unsure how much damage was caused.

Water was contained following the fire to prevent runoff into groundwater sources.

