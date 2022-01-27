Polk schools remove books after activist group claims harmful material for minors

16 books were removed from library shelves in middle and high schools across the county.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Word spread quickly among teachers and educators in Polk County.

Shawanda Bonner Morgan heard about books being pulled off the shelves by one of her colleagues and long-time media specialists within the district.

"The media specialist was upset because right away, she could tell these were titles related to black authors, authors of color. Topics were in line with LGBTQ issues and minority stories," said Bonner Morgan who now teaches through Polk Virtual School. She spent most of her career teaching english and language arts at the middle and high school levels.

She says the kinds of books being pulled from the shelves are the kinds of books that have the greatest impact on young people.

"If those books have been checked out and read, they have enlightened, they have taught, they have allowed kids to think higher and wider and see somebody outside of their own world and their own experiences," said Bonner Morgan.

FROM THE SUPERINTENDENT

On Monday, Polk County Schools Superintendent Frederick Heid sent an e-mail to principals, assistant principals, and other school leaders. In it, they were notified that a "stakeholder group" had raised concerns about certain books being in violation of a Florida statute that aims to protect children from pornographic and sexual content.

The superintendent's e-mail said all the books in question "must be quarantined" until district committees determine if the books should be retained or permanently removed from the schools.

"The district will be taking the following steps to ensure that we address this issue honestly, fairly, and transparently," the email said.

BOOKS UNDER FIRE

Two Boys Kissing The Kite Runner Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close Thirteen Reasons Why The Vincent Boys It’s Perfectly Normal Real Live Boyfriends George I am Jazz Drama Nineteen Minutes More Happy Than Not Beloved The Bluest Eyes Tricks Almost Perfect

A spokesperson with the district said, "It is important to note that these 16 books have NOT been censored or banned at this time. They have been removed so a thorough, thoughtful review of their content can take place."

"INAPPROPRIATE LIBRARY BOOKS"

The conservative political group, County Citizens Defending Freedom (CCDF) complained to the superintendent about the novels a spokesperson called "inappropriate library books available to minors in schools."

In an official statement sent to 10 Tampa Bay, CCDF said the group determined 16 books contained harmful material and they were in 79 public schools around the county through a public records request.

"CCDF-USA believes the content within the pages of these books is not appropriate for distribution to minors, especially in a public-school library," the statement continued.

The group said the books violate two Florida states pertaining to protecting children from obscene and harmful material.

WHAT'S NEXT?

Polk County Schools leaders did not give a timetable for their review process. The books will be removed while the following takes place: