Polk County Schools says student information may have been exposed in data breach

The letter says the child's name, student identification number and date of birth were potentially exposed in a data breach in December 2019.

LAKELAND, Fla. — If you have a student who goes to school in Polk County you might have gotten a letter from a company called PCS Revenue Control Systems, Inc. about a data breach.

Don't throw that letter away. The Polk County School District says it's legitimate and you might need the instructions that come on it for free identity monitoring.

The letter says your child's name, student identification number and date of birth were potentially exposed to unauthorized access during a data breach in December 2019, according to a post on the school district's social media page.

The letter says there is no evidence that any personal information has been used for malicious purposes. But, families that might have been impacted by the breach have been offered free identity monitoring.

School leaders say it used that company for several years to help get information from families applying for free or reduced-price school meals. The school district says it has not used the company since the 2017-2018 school year because it no longer needs that information.

School leaders say they are working to get more information from the company and will send out an update when they get it.