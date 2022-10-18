x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Polk County

Police: Man fatally shot in Bartow; suspected shooter arrested

Investigators are still looking into the shooting.
Credit: Adobe Stock

BARTOW, Fla. — A man is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting Monday afternoon in Bartow, the police department said.

According to police, officers were called around 3 p.m. Monday to respond to a report of a man injured in the area of U.S. Highway 17 South and MLK, Jr. Boulevard. 

When they responded, officers said they found Shalamar Moore, who had been shot. He later died of his injuries, according to police. 

The Polk County Sheriff's Office then took over the investigation and later arrested the suspected shooter, police said in a news release. 

Authorities say the shooting investigation is still ongoing. 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Watch: Video shows moment suspected shooter fires gun at Polk deputies

Before You Leave, Check This Out