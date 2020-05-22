LEGOLAND will reopen on June 1

Here is one more thing for families to do this summer.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — It's official! LEGOLAND will reopen June 1.

The park will operate at 50-percent capacity. Once guests and employees get to the park, they will be required to have their temperatures taken. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 and higher will not be allowed to enter the park.

Guests are encouraged to download the LEGOLAND app and check out the website before they get to the park to help plan their trips.

You can read more about LEGOLAND's reopening plans here.

Here’s how LEGOLAND plans to keep guests and employees safe and healthy:

Reduced capacity at the theme park and water park to promote social distancing

Temperature checks will be required for guests and employees. Anyone with a temperature higher than 100.4 degrees will not be allowed in

Face coverings are "highly recommended" for all guests age 3 and older

Character meet-and-greets are suspended, and some interactive play

"Hygiene screens" are installed at service counters to separate guests from employees

Dining areas have been rearranged to promote social distancing

Signs and markers will keep guests separated in lines, and employees will monitor social distancing

Rides will operate with empty rows and empty seats to separate groups of people

Seating will be reconfigured at live performances in accordance with health guidelines

No cash will be allowed. Only credit and debit cards will be accepted at the parks.

And, security screenings and ride height checks will be modified to limit physical contact

Other Orlando-area theme parks have submitted their plans to reopen as well.

More information about Florida' theme parks:

