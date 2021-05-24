Fire forces Winter Haven Italian restaurant to shut down 'until further notice'

The Winter Haven Police Department said the fire department got a call Sunday morning about a fire at Floridino's Italian Kitchen.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A beloved Italian restaurant in Winter Haven will have to close its doors for a bit while it rebuilds after a fire.

When firefighters arrived at the restaurant, they said there was heavy smoke coming out of the building.

Crews said when they got into the restaurant the fire was quickly spreading and the entire place was at risk.

The Winter Haven Fire Department was joined by Polk County Fire, Auburndale and Lake Alfred Fire units to get the fire under control, the police department said.

Crews said the fire was contained after about an hour and 20 minutes after the first call came in.

Investigators said the cause of the fire was accidental. Police said it looked like there was an employee working on opening procedures when there was an accident involving hot oil.

The worker got out of the building and called 911, according to police. They were not hurt, investigators said.

"I cannot express how proud I am of our firefighters and their determination

to ensure the worker was safe and the fire was contained", said Public Safety

Director Charlie Bird. "The quick response and aggressive strategies saved the business' structure."

The restaurant posted a thank you to the first responders who helped put the fire out on its Facebook page.

Crews said because of extensive damage to the kitchen and the roof, the restaurant will be closed until further notice.

Floridino's Italian Kitchen was established in 1988.