Severe storms knock out power to thousands across Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A strong line of storms that brought a tornado warning to Pinellas County also took out the power for thousands of people across the Tampa Bay area.

Duke Energy reported Monday morning more than 10,000 customers were without power in Pinellas County.

TECO was originally reporting more than 200 of its customers were also without power. That number has been increased to more than 4,000 as of 10:30 a.m.

