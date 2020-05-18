x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

local

Severe storms knock out power to thousands across Tampa Bay

Check your outage map here.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A strong line of storms that brought a tornado warning to Pinellas County also took out the power for thousands of people across the Tampa Bay area.

Duke Energy reported Monday morning more than 10,000 customers were without power in Pinellas County. 

TECO was originally reporting more than 200 of its customers were also without power. That number has been increased to more than 4,000 as of 10:30 a.m.

Check your power outage status 

TECO power outage map

Duke Energy power outage map

Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative power outage map

FPL power outage map

Stay with 10News for further updates.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter