Transformer blows, knocking out power to several Tampa businesses

Multiple restaurants and stores were impacted.

TAMPA, Fla. — A transformer blew Thursday night in North Tampa, plunging a number of stores and restaurants into the dark.

It happened in the area of North Dale Mabry and Ehrlich Road.

More than 100 TECO customers are affected. Many of them are businesses, including ones in the plaza at the corner.

The outage affected a bunch of chains, including the Target, Sprouts and the Applebee's in the area.

The cause of the transformer issue is under investigation, according to TECO. The utility company, on its website, said the power was estimated to be restored by 1:10 a.m.