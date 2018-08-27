WASHINGTON, D.C. -- President Donald Trump on Monday tweeted his endorsement of Gov. Rick Scott and U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis ahead of Tuesday's primary election.

Scott is running to replace Democratic U.S. Senator Bill Nelson, and DeSantis is running for Florida's governor's seat, currently held by term-limited Scott.

Scott is favored to win the Republican nomination during Tuesday's election. DeSantis is running against fellow Republican Adam Putnam, current agriculture commissioner.

In a series of tweets, the president praised Scott by saying he's doing a "fantastic job as Governor!" and that "Jobs are pouring into the State."

Rick Scott of Florida is doing a fantastic job as Governor. Jobs are pouring into the State and its economic health is better than ever before. He is strong on Crime, Borders, and loves our Military and Vets. Vote for Rick on Tuesday! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2018

Trump then tweeted again to call DeSantis "a special person who has done an incredible job" and that he has "my full and total Endorsement!"

Congressman Ron DeSantis is a special person who has done an incredible job. He is running in Tuesdays Primary for Governor of Florida….Strong on Crime, Borders and wants Low Taxes. He will be a great Governor and has my full and total Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2018

Florida's primary election is Tuesday with polls closing at 7 p.m. The general election is Nov. 6.

