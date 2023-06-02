What are those giant-looking pyramids by the Sunshine Skyway Bridge?

Formally called "wave attenuation devices," crews began started putting them in the water recently.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — As drivers travel near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, they may notice concrete pyramids and wonder what they are.

Crews recently started putting them in the water with the goal of protecting the environment and the coastline from erosion.

The "wave attenuation devices," also known as "WADs," aim to reduce wave action to mitigate erosion, while allowing seagrass to grow and providing habitat for sea life.

Seabirds could also perch on the WADs and eat fish away. Those watching the project call it a "win-win" for its purpose.

The WADs are placed about 300 to 400 feet offshore, according to FDOT District One drainage design engineer Brent Setchell who explained how they work previously in March.

"During some past hurricanes, the wave action would splash up on the road and deteriorate the asphalt there," Setchell said.

The guardrail would also be ruined because asphalt doesn't mix well with the water, Setchell explains. With the new brake water, crews hope to prevent a lot of splashing and erosion going up on the road.

For now, crews are only putting the WADs on the Manatee County side of the Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier, however, other areas in the future are also being considered.

Its added benefit to improving the environment was one of the major reasons why this particular project was chosen.

Fish will still be able to swim through the structures and use the area for habitat while allowing existing seagrass to grow. Setchell said another benefit could be that fishermen take advantage of the fish species that are hopefully going to be more prevalent in the area after the project is complete.

Construction costs were about $5.5 million, Setchell said.