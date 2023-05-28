Remembering those who gave the ultimate sacrifice

Hillsborough County Memorial Day Ceremony honors Gold Star families.

TAMPA, Fla. — While many of us are celebrating a long holiday weekend and the start of summer, military and Gold Star families are remembering their loved ones who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

A Memorial Day Observance ceremony was held this morning at Veterans Memorial Park in Hillsborough County. The ceremony featured our National Anthem, Pledge of Allegiance, Rifle Salute and Taps.

Brig. Gen. Stephen Snelson, U.S. Air Force Deputy Director of Operations, United States Central Command was the keynote speaker.

It was also an opportunity to honor just a few of our local Gold Star families. Lorrie Fleming's son was one of those service members who gave the ultimate sacrifice. Sgt. Terry Michael Lisk was killed in Ramadi Iraq on June 26, 2006.

His daughter was just 7 years old at the time. Fleming said for her, every day is Memorial Day.