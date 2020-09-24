Research ranks 1-bedroom apartments in St. Pete 4th for highest price jump in the US

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The heat might not be the only thing making you sweat-- it could also be the price of a one-bedroom apartment.
A new study from Magnify Money found that the cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in St. Petersburg went up 15.5-percent year-over-year. That increase landed St. Pete at number four out of the 100 largest US metros for the highest increase in the rental price of a one-bedroom.
Three midwest metros beat St. Pete and had the biggest year-over-year percent increase in price jump. It was Cleveland, Indianapolis, and Columbus, according to MagnifyMoney research.
The research listed the average price of a one-bedroom apartment in St. Pete at $1,270. It listed Tampa's average one-bedroom price at $1,180 and Orlando's at $1,240.
