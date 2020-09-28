Reports: Major hospital system's network offline because of cyberattack

Universal Health Systems has more than 400 sites nationwide, including six in the Tampa Bay area.

A major hospital system's network is currently offline because of an "IT security issue."

That's what Universal Health Services shared in a statement on its website, saying no patient or employee data appears to have been accessed.

However, NBC News reported the issue was because of a cyberattack. The outlet cited a person familiar with the company's IT security response efforts. According to NBC, the person said the issue "looks and smells like ransomware."

The outlet also spoke with two nurses, who asked to remain anonymous. They told NBC that the attack started this weekend and "had left medical staff to work with pen and paper."

Reuters said Universal Health Services runs more than 400 hospitals and other medical centers around the United States and the United Kingdom. The outlet said, as of Monday afternoon, it still was not clear if the IT issue involved ransomware.

There are six Universal Health Services sites in the Tampa Bay area:

Manatee Physician Alliance

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center

Suncoast Behavioral Health Center

Manatee Healthcare System

Windmoor Healthcare of Clearwater

Manatee Diagnostic Center

Universal Health Services has not yet responded to a request for comment from 10 Tampa Bay.

Here is the full statement on the system's website posted at 10:45 a.m. Sept. 28:

"The IT Network across Universal Health Services (UHS) facilities is currently offline, due to an IT security issue.

We implement extensive IT security protocols and are working diligently with our IT security partners to restore IT operations as quickly as possible. In the meantime, our facilities are using their established back-up processes including offline documentation methods. Patient care continues to be delivered safely and effectively.

No patient or employee data appears to have been accessed, copied or misused."

