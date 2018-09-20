10News' Beau Zimmer wants to make sure you don't get sick while eating out in Tampa Bay! His Restaurant Red Alerts take you into kitchens across the area, exposing problems that could affect your health! But you can check violations, too. We've made it easy. Below is a map, showing restaurants with the most violations and most critical violations from 9/4 to 9/14. If you're viewing on our news app, tap here to see the map.

View full screen map

We also want to make sure you know of all emergency closures across the state. The map below shows you where those are. Tap here if you're viewing on our mobile news app.

View full screen map

The information in these maps is from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation

Division of Hotels and Restaurants. If you suspect there are any inaccuracies, please contact us at webdept@wtsp.com.

© 2018 WTSP