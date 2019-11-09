ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — What do restaurant owners do when they don’t want to answer questions about their failing health inspections? At Siam Garden Thai Restaurant in St. Petersburg, the owner decided to use a garden hose to spray our 10News crew off the property.

Siam Garden Thai Restaurant is located along Martin Luther King Jr. Street in St. Pete and was shut down by the state last week after inspectors discovered 38 violations including evidence of rodents defecating in the food.

When 10News first arrived, restaurant staff indicated the owner would be willing to speak with us when he arrived. But a short time later, when owner Piboon Kitiratanasumpun, known as “Mr. Boon” to customers showed up, he began spraying our camera with a stream of water from a hose in front of his restaurant.

The spraying continued even as our crew moved off property eventually causing the camera to malfunction and stop recording.

It’s not the first time Siam Garden was deemed by the state of Florida to be an imminent threat to public health. Records show the restaurant was also shut two more times since 2017 with similar violations for roach and rodent activity in the kitchen.

You can view the restaurant’s individual inspection reports here.

10News reporter Beau Zimmer is working on his weekly Restaurant Red Alert report and will have a full wrap up of our visit to Siam Garden and a summary of the most serious violations.

You can catch Beau’s full report on 10News This Evening Thursday night at 6 p.m.

Have a restaurant you'd like us to look into? Email redalert@wtsp.com.

