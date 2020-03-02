POLK COUNTY, Fla. — She led a long, happy and productive life – but on Feb. 2, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said goodbye to retired K9 Shea.

The incredible dog spent six years of his life serving the people of Polk County as a dual-purpose patrol and narcotics detection canine.

In an Instagram post, the sheriff’s office said she “helped put away a lot of bad guys.”

Shea retired in 2015 and spent the last several years of his life at home with Deputy Gill and his loving family.

Shea was 13 years old.

Polk County Sheriff's Office

RELATED: Former shelter dog makes big drug bust

RELATED: Pit bull rescued from dogfighting becomes K9 arson detective

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter