POLK COUNTY, Fla. — She led a long, happy and productive life – but on Feb. 2, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said goodbye to retired K9 Shea.
The incredible dog spent six years of his life serving the people of Polk County as a dual-purpose patrol and narcotics detection canine.
In an Instagram post, the sheriff’s office said she “helped put away a lot of bad guys.”
Shea retired in 2015 and spent the last several years of his life at home with Deputy Gill and his loving family.
Shea was 13 years old.
