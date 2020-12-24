Community mourns beloved Clearwater music teacher

Rosemary Caldwell Collins recently taught at Clearwater High School and was the music director at Trinity Presbyterian Church.

A community in Clearwater is mourning the sudden loss of a beloved music instructor and singer.

Trinity Presbyterian Church and the Florida Vocal Association confirmed that Rosemary Caldwell Collins died on Dec. 22. She was 51.

The Tampa Bay Times reported Collins had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Florida Vocal Association said Collins attended high school in Pinellas County and returned to her hometown after earning degrees at the University of Southern Mississippi and Southeastern Louisiana University.

In Pinellas, she taught at Ponce De Leon Elementary, Safety Harbor Middle School and recently at Clearwater High School, where she was the choral director since 2017.

"Rosemary was a wonderful mentor, colleague, and friend whose absence will be felt deeply by many. Please keep her family and friends in your prayers," the association wrote on Facebook.

Collins was also the music director at Trinity Presbyterian Church. The church on Wednesday shared a touching tribute to Collins that includes a song she recorded with another church member last week.

The association said information about services and memorials will be shared as it becomes available.

