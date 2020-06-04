SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla — Sarasota Memorial experienced a $16 million reduction in revenue after the cancellation of non-emergent procedures in March.

In a press release SMH says, “surgery cases fell by more than 50%, and the number of hospital inpatients fell 30%. Meanwhile, volumes decreased by 45% in SMH’s two Emergency Care Centers, and by 66% at its seven Urgent Care Centers.”

With this sudden drop in patient volumes and revenues due to COVID-19, Sarasota Memorial Health Care System says they have no choice but to take steps to reduce costs by temporarily furloughing and reducing hours for some employees.

“This was an extremely difficult decision, and one that we did not make lightly,” CEO David Verinder said in a letter to employees on Friday April 3rd. “Staff have gone above and beyond to care for our patients throughout this crisis, even as they have been anxious about the health and well-being of themselves and their families.

SMH says they are “not cutting/eliminating jobs or laying off any front-line staff needed to care for COVID or other patients.”

By cutting hours and furloughing, they are asking certain staff who are not needed at this time to stay safe at home during a temporary leave.

“While we have implemented a hiring freeze for all but mission-critical positions, and reduced staff’s hours in areas that have had to cancel services, COVID-19 still has cost SMH millions of dollars,” Verinder said. “We must take greater action now to sustain our ability to care for the community throughout and after this crisis.”

SMH says the financial hit is expected to be even greater in April and May. The health system has had to redirect funds, resources and equipment to respond to the pandemic, planning for surge needs, purchasing additional supplies, and preparing and staffing an increasing number of isolation rooms throughout the hospital.

Kim Savage, a spokesperson for SMH says, they are maintaining employee benefits and giving them an extra cushion of paid time off (PTO) they don’t already have in the bank through this crisis.

Savage says their intent is to call back anyone and everyone needed to help during this crisis if the situation gets worse.

“It's important to note that of the 7,000-plus employees on staff, more than half work in nonclinical and support departments or areas that have temporarily shut down, such as our medical fitness center, sleep lab, non-urgent outpatient, rehabilitation and disease management clinics,” Savage said.

Other cost cutting measures SMH is taking includes temporarily suspending any patient services and projects that are not critical at this time as well as pay cuts for senior leaders.

“SMH department directors will be working through staffing and expense reduction plans in the coming days, while ensuring the hospital continues to meet all patient needs.”

