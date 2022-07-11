FDA: Big Olaf Creamery recalls ice cream likely linked to Listeria outbreak

According to the FDA, of the people who got sick, one person died and another had a miscarriage.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Big Olaf Creamery has recalled ice cream linked to a recent Listeria outbreak, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration said.

The voluntary recall decision comes more than a week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention initially linked the ice cream to the Listeria outbreak. Two lawsuits have been filed, with one reportedly involving a Massachusetts woman who had a miscarriage.

As of July 12, 23 people from 10 states have become infected during this outbreak, the FDA said. The CDC said 22 of those sick had to be hospitalized. The agency was able to interview 18 of those people, and all of them said they had eaten ice cream prior to getting sick.

Of those who remembered details about the type of ice cream they ate, 10 people said they ate Big Olaf Creamery ice cream or at locations that could have served or had that brand.

Twelve people who got sick live in Florida and another nine said they traveled to the Sunshine State before getting sick.

One person, identified as Mary Billman, has died. Her family is currently suing Big Olaf Creamery, accusing the ice cream company of negligence.

The FDA said the Listeria outbreak is also responsible for a woman's miscarriage. WWSB-TV said a second lawsuit was filed on behalf of Kristen Hopkins, a Massachusetts woman who said she was at a wedding in Clearwater that served Big Olaf ice cream and became very sick.

After being admitted to the hospital, the lawsuit says she tested positive for Listeria and an ultrasound showed she had miscarried her child, according to WWSB.

The FDA said it is working with the Florida Department of Health and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to continue investigating this outbreak.

In the meantime, the FDA and CDC said no one should sell or serve Big Olaf ice cream and should throw the products out. If anyone has Big Olaf ice cream in their freezer, they shouldn't eat it or serve it and should also get rid of it.

10 Tampa Bay has reached out to Big Olaf for a statement.

On July 3, the company released a statement on Facebook, saying the following:

Regarding the investigation for possible listeria contamination:

For now it is only speculation as it is an ongoing investigation, our brand has not been confirmed to be linked to these cases, I am not sure why only Big Olaf is being mentioned and targeted. The original report we got from the Florida Department of Health on Friday July 1st, was that there are 23 cases reported, the first one reported was January 2021. 6 out of the 23 patients mentioned having consumed Big Olaf ice cream, but nothing has been proven. We have been cooperating with the Florida Department of Health, FDACS and the FDA as soon as we were informed about the situation. We have been transparent and have answered all their questions and provided them with all the information requested from us, as the health and well being of the public is our first priority.