Brian Laundrie's parents return to Carlton Reserve area after some of his belongings were found

The adjacent Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park once again is closed to the public.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Brian Laundrie's parents returned to the Carlton Reserve area in search of their son after some of his belongings were located, the family attorney confirmed.

Both Chris and Roberta Laundrie went Wednesday morning to the vast wilderness park in Sarasota County. The adjacent Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, which reopened to the public Tuesday following a month's-long closure, again is closed.

"Chris and Roberta Laundrie went to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park this morning to search for Brian," attorney Steven Bertolino said in a text message. "The FBI and NPPD were informed last night of Brian's parents' intentions and they met Chris and Roberta this morning.

"After a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented some articles belonging to Brian were found. As of now law enforcement is conducting a more thorough investigation of the area."

Brian Laundrie, 24, is considered a person of interest in his fiancée's disappearance.

He and 22-year-old Gabby Petito set out on a cross-country road trip in July in a van that police say was later discovered at the home of Laundrie and his parents in North Port, Florida, where Petito lived.

She did not return with him.