Time for a rebrand? Sarasota city leaders want your input

SARASOTA, Fla. — As Sarasota grows and changes, local leaders are looking to revamp the city's look — and they're asking for your help.

The city has rolled out a survey to get the public's input on its logo and seal rebranding effort. The survey responses will "inform the creative direction" of the new brand.

The current logo features a gold silhouette of Michelangelo's David, inspired by the replica of the statue that stands over the central courtyard of the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art.

The seal on the other hand features the outline of a large fish in the water with palm trees in the distance, surrounded by the words "May Sarasota Prosper." The Herald-Tribune, citing city documents, explains that the "fish and water symbol" seal was first used when the city of Sarasota was incorporated in 1902.

While the images encompass Sarasota's history, Mayor Erik Arroyo argues the branding should symbolize a more modern representation of the city's vibrant community.

“As Sarasota evolves, so does the City’s brand,” Arroyo wrote on the city's website. “Our image should reflect the vibrancy of Sarasota to the greater community and the world. Our image should reflect our standing as a top destination, as a cultural hub, as an innovation driver, and the best place to live.”

The survey is just the first step in the six-month rebranding process city commissioners have planned. In the future, Sarasota locals can look out for more community engagement efforts, including a design competition for the city seal.

The five-minute rebranding survey is available now and closes on April 8 at 11:59 p.m.