Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash on US 41

SARASOTA, Fla — The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist dead Sunday night.

According to police, the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on South Tamiami Trail when they struck the side of a car attempting to make a turn onto Goldenrod Street.

Officers say the man riding the motorcycle died from his injuries following the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

