Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash on US 41

SARASOTA, Fla — The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist dead Sunday night.
According to police, the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on South Tamiami Trail when they struck the side of a car attempting to make a turn onto Goldenrod Street.
Officers say the man riding the motorcycle died from his injuries following the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
