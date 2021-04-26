x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Sarasota County

Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash on US 41

The Sarasota Police Department says the motorcycle hit a car attempting to make a turn.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

SARASOTA, Fla — The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist dead Sunday night. 

According to police, the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on South Tamiami Trail when they struck the side of a car attempting to make a turn onto Goldenrod Street.

Officers say the man riding the motorcycle died from his injuries following the crash.

The investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter