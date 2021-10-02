x
Sarasota County

Motorcyclist killed in crash with school bus in Sarasota

It's not yet known what led up to the crash.
SARASOTA, Fla. — A motorcyclist died in a crash with a school bus Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 2:32 p.m. at the intersection of Tuttle Avenue and 22nd Street, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's office.

Deputies say children were on the bus at the time of the crash, but none of them were hurt.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while deputies and the Florida Highway Patrol investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

