First set of twins born at Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice

Since opening in 2021, Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice has delivered more than 200 babies, but this is the first set of twins.

VENICE, Fla. — A North Port family has double the reason to be thankful this holiday season as the couple welcomed twin girls to the world Monday morning — they're also the first set of twins to be born at the hospital.

Since opening in 2021, Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice has delivered more than 200 babies, but the Lintz twins were a first for them. Obstetricians Angela Marshall, MD, and Anthony Canino, MD, along with the SMH-Venice labor and delivery team were excited to deliver the twins right around Thanksgiving.

After more than five years of trying to add to their family, Crystal and Mattheaw were happy to meet their twin girls, Olive and Piper Lintz. The couple's 10-year-old son, Tristan, was also thrilled to meet his new little sisters. He, too, just celebrated his birthday days before.

"We have been trying for so long to give him a sibling, and it’s even more special to give him two for his birthday and Thanksgiving week," Crystal Lintz said in a news release.

Crystal and Mattheaw struggled with infertility, Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice explained. They tried to get pregnant naturally for six years until they sought medical intervention.

"Their first embryo transfer in September of 2021 resulted in a miscarriage, but they decided to try again," the hospital said.

"Mattheaw worked extra shifts, we cut back where we needed to, but we were determined," Crystal remembered.

"It’s just money,” Mattheaw added. "Looking at them now, it was all worth it. There is no feeling like this."

The Lintz family plans to spend the Thanksgiving holiday quietly at home but hopes to introduce the twins to more family around Christmas time.