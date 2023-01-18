Rep. Steube sustains several injuries in home accident

"Please pray for the Congressman and his family," a tweet from his account stated.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — U.S. Rep. Greg Steube (R-Sarasota) suffered several injuries Wednesday afternoon due to an accident on his property, a tweet from the congressman's account wrote.

According to Florida Politics, Steube fell about 25 feet from a ladder to the ground while doing routine home maintenance.

Steube was transported to a hospital in Sarasota, Florida Politics says.

Steube, who is a Republican, is currently serving Florida's 17th District after defeating Democratic opponent Andrea Doria Kale in the 2022 midterm elections. District 17 includes Sarasota and Charlotte Counties, and portions of Lee County.

