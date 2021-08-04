Have you seen Marie? Sarasota Police search for missing woman

Police say Marie Morel has a medical condition that requires medication and is believed to be traveling on foot.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota Police are asking for help in finding a 68-year-old woman who was last seen early Wednesday morning.

Police say Marie Morel was last seen walking in a parking lot on 18th Street near North Orange Avenue in Sarasota at 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Morel is described as being 5'7" and about 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last wearing a nightgown and a gray zip-up sweater with a hood, according to the report.

Police say Morel has a medical condition that requires medication and is believed to be traveling on foot.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911

or the Sarasota Police Department at 941-316-1199.