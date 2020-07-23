Historic home to become new cultural center

A historic home in Sarasota will be moved to a new property in Newtown to be the city's African American Cultural Center.

City commissioners approved the purchase of the land where it will take shape at MLK and North Orange.

The home once belonged to Leonard Reid, he was one of the first settlers in Sarasota's African-American community in the early 1900s.

His daughters also played a part in educating children in Sarasota County in the 50s and 60s.

