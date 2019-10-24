SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A months-long investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Sarasota County Schools Assistant Superintendent and Chief Operating Officer, Jeff Maultsby is coming to an end.

A third party was hired to conduct an independent investigation of Cheraina Bonner's complaints against her boss, Jeff Maultsby.

Bonner was Maultsby's administrative assistant and says she was sexually harassed by Maultsby and faced threats of retaliation when she reported the harassment to the district's superintendent.

Bonner's attorney, Sara Blackwell said her client reported the harassment in April to Superintendent, Dr. Todd Bowden, but Maultsby continued to work in close proximity to Bonner until he was put on administrative leave in June.

At a school board meeting in September, Bonner fought back tears as she addressed the room saying, "I have been insulted, belittled and humiliated. Most of you don’t realize how many sleepless nights I have had, or the bouts with anxiety and depression that I have experienced since this started."

Blackwell, along with members of the Sarasota County School Board, and a few school officials received the independent investigation's full report last week.

School representatives are not allowed to comment on or release the report until October 28, but 10News was able to receive a copy.

Among other things, Sproat Workplace Investigations found:

There is sufficient evidence to conclude that Jeff Maultsby sexually harassed Cheraina Bonner and that he created a hostile work environment There is sufficient evidence to conclude that Jeff Maultsby threatened to retaliate against Cheraina Bonner for reporting her concerns There is sufficient evidence to conclude that Dr. Todd Bowden's actions played a primary role in the District's failure to promptly and adequately address Bonner's claims of sexual harassment, hostile work environment, retaliation, and threatening behavior.

As of October 24, a spokesperson with the district said Maultsby is still on administrative leave -- collecting his $183,000 salary.

“He’s been on paid leave. I hope they terminate him immediately after seeing this report,” said Blackwell. "I can’t believe it hasn’t been that he’s been fired already.”

You can view the full report here.

“For a sexual harassment victim, it is very helpful to them to have an outsider come in, do an investigation and say, ‘What you said is true,’” said Blackwell, commenting on Bonner’s emotional state after her client saw the report.

According to Blackwell, the district hired Sproat Workplace Investigations for $77,000 to investigate Bonner’s claims.

Sarasota County Schools is expected to issue a statement about the report's findings Monday.

