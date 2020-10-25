Ivanka Trump set to campaign for her father's reelection in Sarasota

President Trump's eldest daughter is holding a 'Make America Great Again' rally.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Trump campaign continues to saturate Florida with campaign events as Election Day draws closer.

President Trump's eldest daughter will head to the Sunshine State on Tuesday for a 'Make America Great Again' rally in Sarasota, according to the Trump campaign.

Doors open at 12 p.m. at Nathan Benderson Park, with the event officially getting under way at 1:30 p.m.

Information regarding what topics she will discuss have yet to be released.

