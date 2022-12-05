Local 'KW' realtors give back to the community with 'RED Day'

More than 200 realtors from Keller Williams On The Water helped clean up and rehabilitate the Big Cat Habitat along with boxing food at local food bank.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Across the world, one real estate company is giving back including right here in the Tampa Bay area.

Keller-Williams held its 14th annual Renew, Energize and Donate Day which is also called RED Day.

According to the real estate company's website, agents, leadership members and associates shut down daily business duties, put on their red KW tee-shirts and venture into the communities they serve.

Thousands of realtors spent time helping local charities in their communities.

In Sarasota, more than 200 realtors from Keller Williams On The Water helped clean up and rehabilitate the Big Cat Habitat.

"We all hate to see animals and cages but these are all orphaned animals and they wouldn't be alive without this facility," said Monte Smith, a realtor with Keller-Williams On The Water Sarasota.

The Big Cat Habitat houses more than 400 animals and has under a dozen employees. Frequent volunteer groups have served as a relief for the workers.

"What it's all about is giving back. It's never about the money or the business or how many houses we sell, It is about who we are, you know, as a people," said Jamie Vrinios, CEO of Keller-Williams On The Water.

The realtors also took over the All Faiths Foodbank and helped to box and bag up food for families.