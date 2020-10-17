Police: Man under the influence arrested after crashing into boats at a Sarastoa marina

The extent or cost of the damage to the other vessels is not yet known.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A man is facing boating under the influence and property damage charges after police say he struck other boats at a Sarasota marina Saturday.

The Sarasota Police Department's marine unit arrested the man at Marina Jacks after he crashed into unoccupied boats.

The extent or cost of the damage to the other vessels is not yet known.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

