Sarasota County

Police: Man under the influence arrested after crashing into boats at a Sarastoa marina

The extent or cost of the damage to the other vessels is not yet known.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

SARASOTA, Fla. — A  man is facing boating under the influence and property damage charges after police say he struck other boats at a Sarasota marina Saturday.

The Sarasota Police Department's marine unit arrested the man at Marina Jacks after he crashed into unoccupied boats. 

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

