LONGBOAT KEY, Fla — Part of the beach on Longboat Key is blocked off by crime tape this Christmas Eve.

According to our news partners WWSB, a man’s body was found along the shoreline near Sands Point Road.

It’s not clear at this point where the body came from. Detectives with the Longboat Key Police Department are trying to figure out if it washed ashore and how long the man has been dead.

Investigators are also trying to identify the man and determine how he died.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.

