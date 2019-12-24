LONGBOAT KEY, Fla — Part of the beach on Longboat Key is blocked off by crime tape this Christmas Eve.
According to our news partners WWSB, a man’s body was found along the shoreline near Sands Point Road.
It’s not clear at this point where the body came from. Detectives with the Longboat Key Police Department are trying to figure out if it washed ashore and how long the man has been dead.
Investigators are also trying to identify the man and determine how he died.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- NORAD is tracking Santa again for Christmas 2019
- 'I was a victim': Tampa radio host wants to make sure you don’t fall for this scam
- 'Someone is going to die!': Bay Area teacher takes job in retail after second attack by student
- Man finds note saying his missing dog was killed
- Florida might crack down on online sales tax – and that could cost you
- 12 Christmas light displays to see this year around Tampa Bay
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter