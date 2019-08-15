SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Sarasota County health officials have issued a "No Swim" advisory for Blind Pass Beach.

The advisory was issued due to the amount of enterococcus bacteria found during testing. Health officials say the beach is still open, but that swimming, wading and water recreation is not recommended during the advisory.

Enterococcus bacteria may come from natural or human-made sources, such as livestock, pet waste, stormwater runoff, or human sewage.

The Environmental Protection Agency has found a connection between human health and water quality and plans on retesting the quality of water before lifting the advisory.

The next set of test results are expected to be available on Friday.

