North Port still feeling impact of recent cyber attack

According to a spokesperson, the city has gradually returned some of those systems back online but work is continuing at a slower pace

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The city of North Port is still dealing with the fallout of a recent cyber threat to its system.

City spokesperson Josh Taylor said its Information and Technology Division shut down all of the city's systems out of caution when their network got hacked a few weeks ago. The incident interrupted phone lines and some city services.

According to Taylor, the city has gradually returned some of those systems back online but work is continuing at a slower pace at the permitting and planning office which is still being impacted. He added that while there could be water bill delays, no one would have their service interrupted.

The incident has forced North Port residents to come to City Hall and make utility payments as well as get permits using the drive-through or drop-off box.

Flyers were also placed at the entrance to City Hall to direct people to other places where they can get DMV services - an office that's also been impacted.

"It would be nice to get my vehicle license, but I'm going to go to Port Charlotte to get that done, and trying to do the drive-through here and get the permit for my driveway," said resident Kati Young.

"They're not sending any bills out so I just want to keep ahead of the ball game," said Jeff Goodyear, another resident.

Cyber security experts say cyberattacks targeting both small and large businesses as well as hospitals and local municipalities are growing and people need to be on guard.

"Many of the attacks happen not so much targeted but sometimes by random. If you normally don't get a request from your manager asking to send funds then call your manager and ask him, don't reply to that email," said Tony Ciangiarulo, VP of sales at Progent.

North Port said no ransom has been paid and it is not aware of any data breach at this time. But, experts say many similar attacks - if not financially motivated through ransomware - are mining for data and personal information to use at a later time.

"It's good to keep a few monitors on your own accounts and things in case you see new things being opened in your name," said Ciangiarulo.

Ciangiarulo offered some tips that can help people keep their cyber security doors and windows locked a little more tightly.

"Always use good passwords, change them frequently and have yourself a good routine. In places where you see a WiFi hotspot show up, don't connect with it, it could be a spoof spot," he said.

He also advises that if you have not already done so, start using multi-factor authentication for your social media and email accounts...

Experts have also said to avoid those cute online games that ask personal questions, like your pet's name or grandma's street. They say many of such games are usually bad actors phishing to build a profile to access your data.

But back in North Port, some folks have started getting weary over cyber security concerns and have begun dialing back on their online activity and transaction.

"My husband has been very diligent about following the bank accounts and the credit cards and all that stuff, otherwise I'm just trying to use cash instead of using machines," said Young.

"Being the age that I am, I am kind of keeping track of things on my accounts and ledgers and my checkbooks. I trust that a little more than going online. I guess you can say the old school way," said Goodyear.