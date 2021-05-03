North Port woman arrested on DUI manslaughter charges in wrong-way crash that killed pregnant woman

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A North Port woman has been arrested on DUI manslaughter charges after a wrong-way crash in Sarasota resulted in the death of a pregnant woman last year.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, at around 5:00 a.m. on Nov. 29, 2020, Jasmine Ann Gray, 27, was driving south on River Road when she veered into the northbound lane. They say she crashed head-on into another car, killing a 28-year-old woman and her unborn child.
That day, Gray was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and later released.
Troopers arrested her on Thursday after a toxicology report revealed that her blood alcohol level was a .124, FHP says.
Gray has been booked into Sarasota County Jail and not only faces two counts of DUI manslaughter but also two counts of driving with a suspended license.
