Portion of US 41 southbound shut down due to deadly crash

VAMO, Fla. — A portion of southbound U.S. 41 will be shut down for a "prolonged period of time" while the Florida Highway Patrol and Sarasota County Sheriff's Office investigate a deadly crash.

Traffic is blocked in the area of 8768 South Tamiami Trail in the Vamo area with southbound traffic being rerouted at Vamo Road to Vamo Way.

Authorities did not specify how many people were involved in the crash or if there were other injuries reported.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes while crews work.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.