Remembering President Bush's visit to Sarasota on 9/11

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Americans will never forget the terror attacks that took place on September 11, 2001.
Nineteen years later, most still remember where they were and what they were doing when they heard about the tragedy.
Then-President George W. Bush was visiting Emma E. Booker Elementary School in Sarasota County. He was participating in a reading demonstration when the second plane hit the World Trade Center.
Our camera crews caught the moment a secret service agent whispered in the president’s ear to inform him of the attacks.
The school turned into a makeshift command center, and the president addressed the nation from the building before boarding Air Force One to get to a secure location.
Today 10 Tampa Bay talked virtually with a teacher and student who were at Booker Elementary when this all unfolded. Hear from them Friday at 6 p.m. on 10 Tampa Bay.
