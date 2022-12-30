Prorated refunds offered for Warm Mineral Springs Park pass holders

The park is still temporarily closed due to the impacts suffered from Hurricane Ian.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The city of North Port announced Thursday that Warm Mineral Springs Park pass holders can now request prorated refunds or extensions.

This comes after the park remains to be temporarily closed due to the impacts suffered from Hurricane Ian.

Those who wish to request a refund are asked to go to the Morgan Family Community Center on West Price Boulevard beginning Tuesday, Jan. 3, the city of North Port said in a news release.

They will be open on the following days and times:

10 a.m. to noon and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays

To receive a refund, people's passes must not expire as of Sept. 27. Pass holders will also be asked to complete a refund request form, provide an identification photo and turn in their pass. People's ID needs to match the name on their passes, the city said.

After filling out the form, pass holders will be given a copy of it. The city says refund requests can take a few weeks to process.

Those who are too far from the community center can request a refund online. They will be required to mail their passes to the community center. The city says refunds will not be completed until the physical pass is received by park officials.

For people who want to extend their passes to the park, the calculation of how long their passes are valid for will depend on the number of days between when the park closed and when it officially reopens, which has still not yet been decided.