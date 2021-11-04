Roads set to close for annual Veterans Day Parade in Sarasota

The road closures and tow-away zones will begin at 8 a.m. the morning of the parade.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Several road closures and vehicle tow-away zones are coming to the city of Sarasota for the annual Veterans Day Parade, a news release explains.

Sarasota city leaders are partnering up with the Sarasota Patriotic Observance Committee to host the parade.

The event will start at 10 a.m. Nov. 11 in downtown Sarasota. The road closures and tow-away zones will begin at 8 a.m. the morning of the parade.

The street closures are listed in the release as:

8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Main Street closed from U.S. 301 to Mira Mar Court

8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Main Street closed from Mira Mar Court to U.S. 41

8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Osprey Avenue from Fruitville Road to Ringling Boulevard

8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Pineapple Avenue closed from State Street to First Street

8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Links Avenue from Fruitville Road to Ringling Boulevard

8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: First Street closed from Pineapple Avenue to Central Avenue

8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Central Avenue closed from Main Street to First Street

8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Gulfstream Avenue closed from Cocoanut to McAnsh Square

Any vehicles not removed from the area past the ending times will be towed at the owner's expense, city leaders say.