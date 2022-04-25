Police: Missing woman drowns in Sarasota Bay

An investigation is underway to figure out what led up to the woman's death.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Investigators are working to figure out what led up to a woman's drowning Saturday evening.

Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. Saturday to the area of Hillview and Vista drives on a report of a missing woman, according to a Sarasota Police Department news release.

A sheriff's office helicopter and county marine unit searched the nearby Sarasota Bay and found the woman. She was pronounced dead after Sarasota County Emergency Services recovered her body.

Foul play is not suspected in her death, police said.