Deputies investigating aggravated battery case at Venice hotel

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an aggravated battery case at a Venice hotel.

According to deputies, they were called out around 10:38 a.m. to the Rodeway Inn at 1910 South Tamiami Trail for a report of an injured person.

Once on scene, the sheriff's office found a woman they say was severely beaten and unconscious.

Not long after, deputies were notified of a suspicious person in the area of Alligator Drive and S. Tamiami Trail, according to a press release.

Deputies say the man was taken into custody under a Marchman Act, which is a Florida statute that requires "an addict or alcoholic to engage in treatment when they refuse to do so voluntarily," according to the act's webpage.

Preliminary information in the sheriff's office investigation finds the two incidents might be related, according to a press release.

Detectives say they believe there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information regarding the hotel battery is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900.