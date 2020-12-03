SARASOTA, Fla. — Emergency workers are searching for a missing boater in Sarasota County.

Details surrounding the boater's disappearance were not immediately clear, but the search is underway near South Lido Beach.

Sarasota police officers and divers are leading the search. They're being helped by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, county emergency services workers and police from Longboat Key and Venice.

The condition of the boater is not yet known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

