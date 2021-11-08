More than 600 Sarasota County families still impacted by the pandemic get help with rent and utilities

Sarasota County has distributed more than $5 million through its emergency rental assistance program.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) has distributed more than $5 million in rental and utility assistance to community members impacted by COVID-19, according to county officials.

The program makes funding available to assist households that are unable to pay rent or utilities.

According to the county, the ERAP has helped 628 households across Sarasota County from $5 million made available from the federal government. The program also paid out a combined total of 4,058 months of rent and 1,319 months of utilities for the families.

Ambassadors working across six locations have had more than 2,600 interactions with applicants in Sarasota County. County officials said the program is committed to identifying opportunities to streamline the application process as updated guidance is provided from the U.S. Department of Treasury.

In total, more than $13 million worth of assistance has been made available through the ERAP to Sarasota County residents. To qualify, you have to show you've been impacted by the pandemic, that you live at 80 percent or below the median income and that you're facing housing instability or insecurity.

Several other communities including Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco and Pinellas counties have money to assist families as well.

So far, Manatee has given out more than $2.4 Million and approved more than 400 applications.

For more information on Sarasota County emergency rental assistance eligibility and required documents, FAQs and program ambassadors, visit scgov.net/rent or call 941-861-RENT (7368).