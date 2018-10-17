SARASOTA, Fla. -- School officials across Sarasota County will have a new tool at their disposal, just in case.

Narcan will be on hand to treat anyone suffering from an opioid overdose. The nasal mist program is being paid for by a $7,500 grant from the Florida Department of Health.

School board officials say even though opioid overdoes have not been a problem in the district, they want to have the product available should it be needed.

"It gives us another tool in our toolbox," Jane Goodwin, vice chair of the Sarasota County School Board. "It gives us another resource that our officers can use."

The police chief of Sarasota County Schools says once they get the Narcan, all officers in the school district will be trained on how to use it. It should be in schools in the next week or two.

