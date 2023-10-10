Driver dead, Sarasota deputy hurt after chase leads to shooting

The driver reportedly tried to "ram" the deputy with his car, causing the deputy to shoot.

SARASOTA, Fla. — An overnight car chase led a Sarasota County Sheriff's deputy to shoot and kill a man, the agency said in a release.

It started just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Phillippi Street and South Tamiami Trail when deputies say they tried to stop a car.

The driver didn't stop and instead led deputies on a chase along Webber Street to the intersection of Lime Avenue. At some point, the driver reportedly tried to "ram" a deputy with his car, resulting in the deputy firing his gun, and hitting the driver.

The shooting caused the driver to crash into the back of a home on Webber Street.

The driver was "quickly" pulled from his car and deputies said they and Sarasota County Fire Rescue crews attempted to save his life. However, the man died.

A deputy hurt their leg during this time and was taken to the hospital for further evaluation. The sheriff's office did not specify how the deputy was hurt.

Webber Street between South Tamiami Trail and South Shade Avenue will be closed for several hours Tuesday morning as the investigation continues.