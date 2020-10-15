House engulfed in flames after 'explosion' reported in Venice

Several neighbors have been evacuated from the area, and the sheriff's office says the scene is "not secure."

VENICE, Fla. — Fire rescue crews in Venice are working to extinguish a house fire in the 100 block of Sunset Beach Drive after being called out to an "explosion."

The Sarasota County Fire Department and the Venice Fire Department are on scene. The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is also assisting.

It is not yet known the extent of the damage or what may have caused it, but officials say injuries have been reported and that the house is engulfed in flames.

Several neighbors have been evacuated from the area, and the scene is considered "not secure," according to the sheriff's office. People are asked to avoid the area.

The call for the fire came in around 2:14 p.m. with crews first being able to douse the flames at 2:56 p.m.

Sarasota County Fire Department was called to the 100 block of Sunset Beach Drive. The call came in around 2:14 pm. This remains an active scene. Chief Regnier will be available to media at 4 p.m. https://t.co/iaIaYCATdD — SCG Emergency Svcs (@scgovEOC) October 15, 2020

