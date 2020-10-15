House engulfed in flames after 'explosion' reported in Venice

VENICE, Fla. — Fire rescue crews in Venice are working to extinguish a house fire in the 100 block of Sunset Beach Drive after being called out to an "explosion."
The Sarasota County Fire Department and the Venice Fire Department are on scene. The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is also assisting.
It is not yet known the extent of the damage or what may have caused it, but officials say injuries have been reported and that the house is engulfed in flames.
Several neighbors have been evacuated from the area, and the scene is considered "not secure," according to the sheriff's office. People are asked to avoid the area.
The call for the fire came in around 2:14 p.m. with crews first being able to douse the flames at 2:56 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- Feel like you're getting a ton of political campaign texts? It's not just you. Here's how to stop them
- Can we rely on 'herd immunity' to get rid of COVID-19 in Florida?
- Senate Judiciary to consider Barrett ahead of vote next week
- Public health and crisis experts discuss the state of COVID in America
- The tropics are quiet now, but expected to get active for late October
- Trump, Biden to hold competing town halls instead of debating Oct. 15
- Here's how to find your ballot drop-off location
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter