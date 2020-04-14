SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota nurse is now in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus.

The nurse worked in the Carroll Center Skilled Nursing neighborhood within The Glenridge on Palmer Ranch.

The facility sent an email Tuesday night to 10News outlining the information it learned.

The nurse, who was asymptomatic and last worked at The Glenridge on April 4, was tested as a precautionary measure because they live in the same house as someone who had tested positive on April 6.

Once The Glenridge became aware of the April 6 test results, the nurse was not permitted to return to the facility. The nurse is currently quarantining at home, per CDC guidance.

Representatives from the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) and epidemiologists from the Florida Department of Health visited The Carroll Center to tour the facility and review protocol and procedures.

“They were impressed with what we have in place,” said Julie Irvin, Ph.D., LNHA, Director of Health Services at The Glenridge. “I asked them if we could do anything better or different, but they said we are doing everything we can do – and then some – to mitigate the risk. They told us to keep up the good work.”

