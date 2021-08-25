Sarasota Police Department chief to retire, citing health

Deputy Chief Rex Troche has been appointed interim police chief.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota Police Chief James Rieser announced Wednesday that he will retire from the force, citing "recent unexpected health issues."

After just seven months in the position, Rieser's retirement is effective at 5 p.m., according to a news release. Deputy Chief Rex Troche has been appointed interim chief to succeed Rieser, officials later announced.

"Because of recent unexpected health issues and after much consideration and reflection, I have submitted my retirement," he said in a statement. "I have been honored and humbled to serve as the Chief of Police for the past seven months.

"It's been an honor to serve this beautiful community I consider paradise over the past 29 years. The professionalism, integrity, and level of service of the men and women of the Sarasota Police Department are above and beyond what any leader could ask for."

Serving on the Sarasota Police Department since 1992, Rieser has years of accomplishments under his belt, including having received a Life-Saving Medal, Distinguished Service Medal and Meritorious Service Medal, the agency says.

Brown announced she appointed Troche as the agency's interim chief of police. A 19-year veteran of the department, Troche more recently earned a master's degree in emergency management in 2018 from Saint Leo University and was promoted to Captain in June 2020, according to a release.